DMRC begins sale of Surajkund Mela tickets on its app, at metro stations

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the sale of Surajkund Mela tickets through its mobile application and at metro stations, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held in Faridabad from February 7 to 23.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app, at all metro stations and at designated ticket counters at the mela venue, the statement said.

In line with the MoU signed between DMRC and Haryana Tourism Corporation on December 13, 2024, this initiative will streamline the ticketing process, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors.

The price of the ticket will be Rs 120 on weekdays and Rs 180 on weekends, it added.

Offline tickets will be available at all metro stations from Friday to February 23, between 9 am and 6 pm, and at the mela venue, it said.

DMRC is also managing 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Additionally, one dedicated parking area has been reserved exclusively for buses to enhance accessibility for group travelers, the statement said.