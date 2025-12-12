DMRC begins work on Lajpat Nagar-Saket G block metro corridor

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday began construction on the Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor of Phase IV, marking the first civil work initiation beyond the priority stretches of the ongoing expansion.

The first test pile and ground-breaking ceremony for the elevated corridor part of the Golden Line (Line 11) was held at Pushpa Bhawan near Saket. DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, senior officials of the corporation, along with representatives from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and the contractor for this section, attended the event.

The corridor will feature eight stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar and Saket G Block, according to the DMRC.

It said the new line will serve as an important link in South Delhi, improving connectivity and offering smoother integration with the existing metro network. The commencement of the test pile work marks the beginning of major civil construction on the stretch.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to ease travel for thousands of commuters across key residential and commercial areas such as Greater Kailash-1, Saket and Pushp Vihar. Several schools, offices and government institutions along this route are also expected to benefit from enhanced access to the metro, it added.

The corridor will offer seamless interchange with the Magenta Line at Chirag Delhi and with both the Violet and Pink Lines at Lajpat Nagar. With this, Lajpat Nagar is set to become a major interchange hub in South Delhi, emerging as a triple-line station providing wider connectivity options, it said.

DMRC said work on the other two Phase IV corridors - Inderlok- Indraprastha and Rithala - Narela - is progressing through tendering and other pre-construction activities.

Since its inception, the Delhi Metro has played a key role in transforming mobility in the capital, with its focus on reliability, safety and modern infrastructure, the corporation added.