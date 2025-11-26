DMRC begins work on long-term corporate plan; consultancy to draft 2027-2037 roadmap

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has initiated the process for preparing its Corporate Plan for 2027–2037, a comprehensive blueprint that will examine its operational health, assess future mobility trends, strengthen core services, and outline expansion into new business areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The plan will also focus on enhancing passenger experience, improving financial sustainability, and defining DMRC's long-term vision aligned with national mobility goals, they said.

DMRC said it has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint a consultancy firm to prepare the 10-year Corporate Plan. The consultant will be required to complete the work within 120 days, extendable up to 180 days.

According to the corporation, the scope includes a detailed strategic review of the corporation's current business, covering operational performance, asset utilisation, revenue sources, fare structures, ridership trends, and cost optimisation.

The consultant will also evaluate organisational capabilities, regulatory constraints, and conduct SWOT and TOWS (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) assessments of all business segments, it said.

DMRC said, "The study will benchmark Delhi Metro's performance against leading global transit systems, including COMET (Community of Metros), to identify gaps and incorporate best practices in safety, customer satisfaction, finance, and operations." It added that the consultant will analyse macro mobility trends and identify potential new business segments based on DMRC's core competencies.

The corporation said the consultancy will also assist in formulating its Vision 2035 document, defining long-term goals, mission statements, and values, along with three-year and five-year strategies for strengthening core operations, exploring new markets, and expanding DMRC's role in NCR-wide mobility.

"The plan must align with India's Vision 2047 and the National Capital Region Planning Board, plan 2041," it added.

For strengthening core business areas, DMRC said the focus will include strategies to enhance operation and maintenance efficiency, passenger experience, technology adoption through Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, network expansion, multimodal integration, and improved first and last-mile connectivity.

Financial sustainability measures such as boosting fare and non-fare revenues, land monetisation, TOD-based development, and innovative financing will also be part of the study, it said.

DMRC mentioned that the consultant will outline measures for building resilient and energy-efficient infrastructure, including pathways to achieve net-zero emissions, expand renewable energy use, and optimise energy consumption across stations, trains, and depots.

The scope further includes identifying DMRC's potential role in new and adjacent business areas such as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), integrated NCR transport solutions, consulting assignments in India and abroad, and opportunities in EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and O&M (operations and maintenance) markets globally.

DMRC said the selected firm will prepare a business and financial roadmap for all prioritised opportunities, with revenue projections, cost estimates, implementation timelines, risk assessments, and feasibility indicators.

A review of human resources, including staffing patterns, employee training, multitasking feasibility, career progression, and gender representation, will also be carried out, it added. PTI SHB RHL