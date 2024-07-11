DMRC books over 1,900 male passengers for entering women's coaches

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has booked more than 1,900 male passengers for entering train coaches reserved for women, according to official data.

The penalty for a male passenger who enters a women-only coach is Rs 250, DMRC officials said.

Data showed that between January and June this year, the DMRC has booked 1,906 male passengers for entering women's coaches.

In May, the maximum number of challans were issued at 443. In April, 419 challans were issued, 408 in February, 270 in March, 245 in January and 121 in June, data showed.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said, "The Delhi Metro regularly penalises male passengers who enter the coach reserved for women. In addition, a number of other awareness initiatives are also taken to sensitise the male passengers regarding this issue.

"Announcements are made inside trains and campaigns are run on the official social media handles from time to time in this regard. Special drives are also conducted by DMRC to curb such incidents," Dayal said.

The first coach of a Delhi Metro train is reserved for women. Signages are also provided at platforms to indicate where the reserved coach normally stops, the DMRC said.

There are reserved seats for women in every coach. For checking male passengers travelling in women's coach, quick reaction teams have been deployed, and special drives are carried out, it said.

Earlier in September 2023, the Delhi Metro had started a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for women. The drive was jointly conducted by DMRC, CISF and DMRP from 6 pm to 10 pm on all lines of the network for 10 days till September 10.

The DMRC 288 stations on 12 lines, including Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram. The total length of the network is 393 kilometres.