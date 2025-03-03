DMRC-DAMEPL dispute: Comply with order or face coercive action, SC to DAMEPL, Axis Bank officials

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said its verdict on the DMRC-DAMEPL dispute of last year needs to be followed in letter and spirit or it will be bound to take coercive measures against the concerned officials of the private firm and Axis Bank.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh told Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) and Axis Bank, "What is the need to play hide and seek? When there is judgement, you need to comply with it in letter and spirit." Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Axis Bank, said it was not party to the dispute for six years and now suddenly he is receiving a contempt notice for payment.

The bank was only operating the escrow account in the dispute, he said.

The bench also said that it was not concerned with the claim and counterclaim of the bank.

The bench, which adjourned the matter, said it is advising the respondents, including DAMEPL, to comply with the judgement in letter and spirit.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said that all the orders were passed against Axis Bank and it cannot be said that they were not aware of the proceedings.

The bench asked Venkataramani to collate the names of the persons and their positions, and said the court will take coercive action, if the need arises.

In December, last year, the top court issued contempt notices to the directors of Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary DAMEPL and Axis Bank for failing to refund nearly Rs 2,500 crore to the DMRC as per the apex court's verdict of April last year.

The arbitral ruling of 2017 had saddled the DMRC with the liability of paying nearly Rs 8,000 crore to DAMEPL.

Subsequently, two successive challenges to the award were dismissed by the top court, in September 2021 and November 2021.

However, the two verdicts were overturned by the top court on April 10, 2024, on a curative petition filed by the DMRC.

The order required DAMEPL to refund DMRC's deposit from an escrow account maintained by Axis Bank.

The dispute pertains to the operation of the Airport Express Metro line in Delhi that was done by DAMEPL, which cancelled the contract in 2012 citing structural defects and invoked an arbitration clause to seek a termination fee and associated costs, amounting to Rs 8,000 crore.

On April 10 last year, the top court set aside its own three-year-old judgment that awarded an Anil Ambani group firm Rs 8,000 crore in a dispute with Delhi Metro, and asked the company to return about Rs 2,500 crore it had already received, holding that the previous verdict caused "grave miscarriage of injustice" to a public utility saddled with an exorbitant liability.

Allowing the curative plea of the DMRC against the 2021 judgement, the top court said the order of the Delhi High Court's division bench was a "well-considered decision" and "there was no valid basis" for the Supreme Court to interfere with it.

The interference by the apex court, in its earlier decisions, resulted in restoring a patently illegal award, it had said.

As per the arbitral award, DAMEPL was entitled to Rs 2,782.33 crore plus interest in terms of the concession agreement. This amount swelled up to Rs 8,009.38 crore by February 14, 2022.

The apex court had on September 9, 2021, upheld the 2017 arbitration award enforceable against DMRC and said there was a disturbing tendency of courts setting aside such awards.

It quashed the Delhi High Court order that set aside the arbitration award in favour of DAMEPL, which pulled out of an agreement to run the Airport Express Metro line over safety issues.

Later on November 23, 2021, the top court dismissed DMRC's plea seeking review of its September 9, 2021, judgement, saying no case for review is made out.

Aggrieved by this order, DMRC filed a curative plea, the last legal recourse in the Supreme Court, in 2022 against the dismissal of the review petition.

It is quite rare, especially in commercial matters, for the top court to reverse its two decisions rendered in an appeal and then in review while entertaining a curative plea. PTI MNL ARI