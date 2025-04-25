DMRC dedicates metro station wall to Indian martyrs, installs art works

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The entire platform wall at the Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro station has been converted into a gallery to pay tribute to the Indian martyrs who have been honoured with the prestigious Param Veer Chakra (PVC), DMRC said in a statement on Friday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation installed artwork, crafted by a team of artists, displaying vivid and lifelike depictions of the PVC awardees along with a brief introduction about them, it stated.

An exhibition, titled 'Veerta Aur Vikas' has also been put up at the Rajouri Garden Metro station as a dedication to the Gallantry award recipients of the Indian Armed Forces, it added.

Additionally, the DMRC has invited the commuters to take a moment to pause and reflect on the lives of these remarkable individuals, it said.

The DMRC has consistently honoured the courage and valour of our armed forces. Including steps like naming certain stations in their memory, like the Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Station, Arjan Garh, and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Station among others, it added. PTI SHB HIG