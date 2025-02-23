DMRC employees participate in Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Over 1,000 employees of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and their family members participated in the 10th Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon held in the city on Sunday, a statement said.

The applications were invited through the Metro Adventure Club and several senior officials joined the marathon, the statement said.

"Special early morning Metro services from 3.30 am onwards were arranged to facilitate travel for athletes and spectators," said DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, who was present at the event.

The Delhi Metro began operations at 3.30 am from all terminal stations of the Blue, Yellow and Violet Lines, with trains running every 30 minutes until 6 am before resuming normal service, the statement said.

The marathon, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, witnessed over 20,000 participants across multiple categories with the theme "Go The Distance" celebrating resilience and determination, it added. PTI SHB AS AS