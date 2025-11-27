DMRC expands Sarita Vihar Depot to support Golden Line under Phase 4

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is expanding its Sarita Vihar Depot to accommodate trains for the upcoming Golden Line, marking a shift from earlier practices of acquiring new land and cutting trees for construction.

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC, the upgraded Sarita Vihar Depot will include 14 stabling lines, four inspection bay lines and two workshops, along with several other state-of-the-art systems to support operations.

He added that the construction of depots usually involves acquiring fresh land, but for Phase 4, DMRC has consciously adopted a more sustainable approach by expanding its existing facilities.

The move is part of a broader strategy to optimise existing infrastructure as DMRC progresses with Phase 4 of its network expansion, he said, adding that the corporation is procuring 52 new train sets, a total of 312 coaches, for the three priority corridors.

Dayal said that the depot, which currently maintains trains operating on the Violet Line between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is being upgraded to meet the requirements of the Golden Line connecting Tughlakabad and Aerocity.

"Trains for the Saket G Block to Lajpat Nagar corridor will also be stabled here," he told PTI.

"Along with Sarita Vihar, the Mukundpur Depot has also been expanded to handle trains for the Pink Line extensions," Dayal said.

Dayal said the expansion of depots is critical to ensuring smooth integration of these trains into the network. PTI SHB APL