DMRC fines 32 male passengers for travelling in women coaches under special drive

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as part of a special drive to prevent the unlawful entry of male commuters into women coaches on weekdays, fined 32 passengers on the first day, officials said on Wednesday.

The drive was launched on all metro lines on Tuesday, the officials said.

Under this drive, the DMRC has formed 10 flying squads -- comprising personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) and DMRC -- which will be deployed on all metro lines, DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

"The squads will keep a strict vigil on unauthorised entry of male passengers into the women coaches by conducting surprise checks through the day to ensure that women commuters feel safe and comfortable while travelling in the metro," Dayal said.

Those found breaking the rules, disobeying the instructions of the flying squads, or refusing to pay the fine of Rs 250 will be deboarded from the train and handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police, he said.

On the first day of drive on Tuesday, 32 male passengers were fined for Rs 250 each under the Delhi Metro Act and a total of 108 male passengers were counselled and removed from women coach, Dayal said, adding that the DMRC has also conducted similar drives in the past.

Women commuters can also inform DMRC 24X7 helpline number 155370 in case of any incidents of misbehaviour or unauthorised entry into women coaches by male passengers, the officials said.

We would also like to reiterate that the first coach of all trains in the running direction is reserved for women passengers only and male passengers are advised to refrain from travelling in this coach, irrespective of metro services timings, the officials said.

The DMRC had booked 1,906 male passengers for entering women coaches between January and June this year, earlier data showed. PTI NIT BM BHJ BHJ