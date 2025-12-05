DMRC flouting dust control norms at metro construction sites, says CM; warns of action

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged non-implementation of dust control measures at Delhi Metro construction sites on Friday, warning the DMRC of stringent action if the lapses were not addressed.

Under no circumstances should construction activities lead to pollution, the chief minister said, issuing strict directions to officials in this regard, according to an official statement.

A reputed institution like the Delhi Metro is expected to become a model for environmental protection, and not add to the problem, Gupta said, adding that she would conduct surprise inspections of construction sites, and any negligence will lead to strict action, the statement said.

The chief minister also directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to ensure regular cleaning and removal of garbage from beneath its elevated routes, it added.

Gupta stated that the government and its departments are working on a war footing against pollution, and any negligence contributing to rising pollution levels will not be tolerated.

The chief minister held a review meeting with senior officials of the DMRC on Friday.

During the meeting, she expressed displeasure over recurring complaints regarding heavy dust emissions from most Delhi Metro construction sites, and inadequate pollution mitigation measures.

Citizens have complained that even after completion of metro work, roads, footpaths and other infrastructure have not been repaired, resulting in pollution and causing traffic obstructions, according to the statement.

The chief minister also flagged heaps of garbage accumulating under elevated metro routes, indicating negligence in maintaining cleanliness. It appeared that the DMRC uses its elevated structures primarily for advertising, while cleanliness is ignored, she remarked sharply.

She cited specific instances of improper garbage disposal along elevated routes and said such negligence would not be tolerated.

During the meeting, DMRC officials said special attention is being devoted to construction sites and dust-control measures are being implemented.

They also said cleaning work under the elevated metro routes has been initiated. Although cleanliness in some of these stretches are the responsibility of other departments, the DMRC has now begun clearing the waste on its own, the statement said.

The chief minister directed the agency to ensure deployment of modern technologies for dust mitigation at construction sites. Construction materials should be covered, regular water sprinkling must be ensured, and soil or debris must not spill onto roads, the statement read.

She added that the government is not merely making policies but is ensuring accountability of every department at the ground level.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials from various departments of the Delhi government were also present at the meeting. PTI SLB ARB ARB