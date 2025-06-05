DMRC honoured as 'Sustainability Champion' by Maulana Azad Medical College

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday was honoured as a 'Sustainability Champion' by the Maulana Azad Medical College's Department of Community Medicine.

The recognition was conferred during a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event titled 'Green and Healthy Transportation Systems', held on the occasion of World Environment Day, according to a statement by DMRC.

Accepting the award DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said, "It is a privilege to be recognised by one of the country's leading medical institutions for our collective efforts at the corporation." He said that promoting sustainable transportation is not only an environmental responsibility but also a public health necessity. Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College Poonam Narang and other senior officials were also present at the felicitation ceremony, the statement said.

The statement said that DMRC remains committed to providing an efficient, accessible and eco-friendly transport system aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, decongesting roads and promoting a healthier urban lifestyle. PTI SHB OZ OZ