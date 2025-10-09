DMRC hosts UITP India Urban Rail Conference 2025, focusing on cybersecurity in metro systems

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) hosted the Union Internationale des Transports Publics (UITP) India Urban Rail Conference 2025 on Thursday, a biennial flagship event that brought together industry experts and metro officials from India and abroad to discuss cybersecurity in the urban rail sector.

The conference, held in the national capital, focused on strengthening cyber resilience and building secure urban mobility systems.

Gulshan Rai, former and first national cyber security coordinator to the Prime Minister's Office, attended the event as the chief guest and delivered the keynote address, a DMRC statement said.

Over 200 participants, including representatives from metro organisations and industry experts from France, Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Austria, attended the conference. The discussions revolved around topics such as cyber-resilient metro, building a secure urban mobility system, and modernising metro rail, it added.

The event also featured sessions on the latest innovations, technologies, and global trends shaping the future of urban rail systems, according to DMRC.

The conference served as an important platform for international collaboration and knowledge exchange in the field of metro rail operations and technology.

"DMRC remains committed to continued collaboration and innovation in the field of urban rail systems," the corporation said in the statement.