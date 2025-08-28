DMRC installs HVLS fans at three metro stations to enhance passenger comfort

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced high-volume-low-speed (HVLS) fans at three metro stations in the city as part of its efforts to improve commuter comfort and bring in more energy-efficient solutions.

A total of 31 HVLS fans have been installed - 18 at Hauz Khas, eight at Kashmere Gate and five at Azadpur stations, a DMRC official said.

He told PTI that unlike regular ceiling fans that move small volumes of air at high speeds, HVLS fans come with large blades capable of circulating vast amounts of air across big indoor spaces. This creates a steady, breeze-like cooling effect, making congested areas more comfortable for passengers.

The DMRC said that the technology is not only effective in maintaining better air circulation but is also energy-efficient and requires low maintenance compared to conventional cooling systems.

The official added that passenger comfort has been a consistent focus, with earlier initiatives such as improved ventilation systems, air-conditioning in trains and stations, and shaded structures at elevated platforms. The HVLS fans are seen as an extension of these measures, particularly for busy interchange points where footfall is high, he said.

The corporation also mentioned that depending on station design and crowd movement, more HVLS fans may be installed at other stations in the future.