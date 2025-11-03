DMRC junks reports claiming non-functional CCTVs

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday refuted media reports suggesting that a large number of CCTV cameras in the Delhi Metro network were non-functional, terming such conclusions "misleading" and "selective".

In a statement, the DMRC said it operates one of the most secure modes of public transport in the country, with several measures to ensure commuter safety, especially for women passengers.

The Corporation said around 24,000 CCTV cameras are functional across its network on a daily basis -- about 11,000 inside trains and 13,000 at stations, covering entry and exit points, ticket counters, escalators and platforms.

Out of nearly 24,000 CCTVs functional in the metro network daily, the annual figure of cameras under maintenance ranges between 300 and 500. On any given day, only one or two cameras may be under maintenance, the DMRC statement said.

It said that any cameras requiring maintenance are repaired or replaced on priority, and no train is inducted into service with faulty CCTV cameras.

"Even in cases where cameras are under maintenance, there are no blind spots as the coverage areas overlap," the DMRC said, adding that this "robust surveillance system" has helped prevent any major untoward incidents over the years.

The Corporation also said older cameras are being replaced with advanced models equipped with video analytics, while older train fleets are being upgraded with new IP-based systems to further enhance reliability.

The DMRC said it is committed to ensuring the safety of all passengers, including women, and pointed to additional measures such as a dedicated women's coach, emergency alarm buttons and helpline numbers.

It also highlighted the deployment of the 'Kali Squad' -- a special CISF team of trained female commandos -- to respond to cases of harassment and ensure the safety of women commuters on trains and platforms.

"DMRC is always committed and sensitive to ensuring safe and secure travel for its passengers and continues to take proactive steps in line with emerging requirements," the statement added.