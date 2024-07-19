DMRC launches e-waste recycling boxes at 15 metro stations

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with a Japanese firm on Friday launched electronic-waste recycling boxes for commuters to dispose of used printer ink bottles and cartridges, officials said.

“These boxes have been installed at 15 prominent interchange metro stations, including Welcome, Kashmere Gate, and Rajiv Chowk, among others,” DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

The initiative, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as part of their Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) related initiatives, promotes recycling and sustainability.

The facility was inaugurated at Hauz Khas metro station by Suzuki Hiroshi, Japan's Ambassador to India, and DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, in the presence of other senior officials from JICA and DMRC, Dayal said.

The initiative aims at encouraging responsible disposal habits among commuters. Based on feedback, the facility will be extended to other major metro stations, Dayal added.

The facility has been established as part of an MoU signed between DMRC and JIT Yamanashi India Pvt Ltd. last month, Dayal said. PTI NIT OZ NB