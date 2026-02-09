DMRC maintains rising profit trend with Rs 412.79 crore in 2024-25

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has recorded an operating surplus of Rs 412.79 crore in 2024-25, marking a continued improvement in its financial performance, the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

The revenue of the Delhi Metro stood at Rs 4,600.62 crore during 2024-25, while operating expenditure was Rs 4,187.83 crore, resulting in the surplus of over Rs 412 crore. This is higher than the operating surplus of Rs 371.52 crore posted in 2023-24.

According to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahi to a question, in 2023-24, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earned a revenue of Rs 4,204.20 crore against an operating expenditure of Rs 3,832.68 crore.

The financial position has shown a steady recovery over the past three years following the sharp losses recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

In 2022-23, the Delhi Metro reported a marginal operating surplus of Rs 59.87 crore, with revenues of Rs 3,633.18 crore and operating expenditure of Rs 3,573.31 crore.

The minister said that during the last five years, 128.503 kilometres have been sanctioned to the Delhi Metro network.

The measures taken by DMRC to improve financial sustainability, operational efficiency and service quality include having achieved operational self-sufficiency through a balanced mix of Fare Box Revenue and Non-Fare Box Revenue (NFBR) through property business, property development, external projects, and consultancy services.