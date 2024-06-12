DMRC MD inspects construction work of Maujpur-Majlish Park elevated corridor

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managing director Vikas Kumar on Wednesday inspected the under construction Maujpur-Majlish Park elevated corridor of Phase-IV from Gokulpuri to Soorghat stations, officials said.

In a post on on X, the DMRC said, "Vikas Kumar MD/DMRC today inspected the under construction Maujpur-Majlish Park elevated corridor of Phase-IV from Gokulpuri to Soorghat Station. This corridor is 12.098 km long and having 8 stations." He visited the Soorghat station and Bhajanpura station where metro is integrated with PWD structures. He also visited the CLC (Balance Cantilever construction Technique) bridge being constructed at Gokulpuri and examined the progress of the corridor, it added.