DMRC moves to expand co-branding across network to boost commuter experience

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced plans to scale up its co-branding programme across its system, aiming to leverage high-traffic stations for better brand visibility and improved commuter engagement.

According to DMRC, in the co-branding rollout, 141 stations across its network - on the Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, Violet, Pink, Purple (Magenta), and Grey lines - have been identified for exclusive rights, according to the DMRC.

The draft licence agreement released by the corporation outlines how selected stations will be made available for exclusive co-branding rights. The agreement stipulates detailed conditions on tenure, fees, design approvals, and structural compliance.

Under the terms, licensees would need to submit detailed advertising plans for each station covering format, media type, and materials, which will be assessed by a DMRC committee on operational, aesthetic, and safety grounds.

The DMRC will also require structural drawings, stability certificates, and detailed site inspection schedules. The corporation said all statutory taxes, property charges, and maintenance costs will be borne by the licensee.

The DMRC further informed that the license period would span ten years, with a mandatory lock-in of two years. There is also provision for a five-year extension, subject to mutual agreement. The DMRC network currently covers 10 colour-coded lines, according to the corporation. As of March 2025, it serves 289 stations over a network length of approximately 395 km, including stretches that extend into the National Capital Region (NCR).

As of April 2024, over 60 metro stations across the network have been co-branded with various companies, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), media companies and educational institutions.

DMRC is also deep into its Phase IV expansion. Under this plan, six new corridors totalling over 103 km are being added, which will further increase coverage. PTI SHB SHB MPL MPL