DMRC, NCRTC launch integrated QR-ticketing system for seamless travel

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi Metro and NCR Transport Corporation on Monday launched an integrated QR-ticketing system allowing passengers to book tickets for both transporters through their respective mobile applications, a statement from RRTS said.

Commuters can now book Delhi Metro QR code tickets through the RRTS Connect app and Namo Bharat QR code tickets through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app, enabling seamless ticketing across both the RRTS and Delhi Metro systems, the statement said.

NCRTC MD Shalabh Goel and DMRC MD Vikas Kumar officially launched the integrated ticketing system.

The statement said that the two systems complement each other by consolidating both metro and RRTS travel options into a single digital platform, creating an efficient commuting network.

In line with the government's One India-One Ticket initiative which aims to make inter-modal travel as convenient as possible for passengers, this initiative will simplify the ticketing process, it read.

This integration is expected to reduce queues at both NCRTC and DMRC stations and encourage digital transactions and environmentally friendly travel options, it said.

This initiative is also a continuation of NCRTC's earlier MoU with IRCTC, which will enable passengers to book Namo Bharat train tickets via the IRCTC platform with the Indian railway train tickets, the statement said.

The newly launched system also aligns with the objectives of the PM National Gati Shakti Master Plan, which aims to foster integrated infrastructure and seamless connectivity between different transport modes.

With the operational 42-kilometre RRTS corridor linked to the 393-kilometre DMRC metro network, commuters can enjoy a unified and efficient travel experience. The integration will ease congestion, and promote a cleaner, more sustainable future for the region, it added. PTI NIT HIG