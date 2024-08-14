DMRC observes 'Horrors Remembrance Day' with exhibitions at Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi Metro on Wednesday commemorated the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' with special exhibitions at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations, a statement said.

These exhibitions, which will be available for public viewing till August 21, aim to ensure that commuters have the opportunity to engage with this important piece of history, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations are among the busiest in the Delhi Metro network, known for their consistently heavy footfall. These key transit hubs serve as major interchange points, connecting several metro lines and facilitating the movement of thousands of commuters daily.

The DMRC said the exhibitions "vividly portray" the horrors of partition and its "profound impact on our shared history".

The exhibitions, formally thrown open in the presence of public representatives and eminent senior citizens, are a collaborative effort between the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the agency said.

They provide a reflective and educational experience, offering visitors an in-depth understanding of the tragic events surrounding partition, it added.

The 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', observed annually on August 14, has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering, and pain of millions of people who were the victims of partition, the corporation said.

"It serves as a solemn reminder of the largest displacement of human population in country's history, an event that claimed countless lives and forever altered the nation's social fabric," it stated.

