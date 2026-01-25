DMRC Phase-4 construction: 20-km barricades, blinkers for commuters' safety

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) With large-scale construction work underway for Delhi Metro's Phase-4 corridors, nearly 20 kilometres of barricading, LED rope lights and blinkers have been installed at sites to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

To improve visibility during winter nights and foggy conditions, around 17 kilometres of LED rope lights and blinkers have been fitted along the barricades, making the construction zones more clearly identifiable, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

More than 270 traffic marshals have been deployed to facilitate smooth and safe vehicular movement near the sites round the clock. Trained by traffic experts, the marshals assist in managing heavy machinery and crane movement, particularly during nighttime operations, it stated.

The DMRC added that road studs have also been installed to slow down traffic near vulnerable points, while adequate warning signages indicating diversions and ongoing work have been put in place.

In Phase-4, dedicated impact protection vehicles have been introduced to safeguard workers and road users during the movement and placement of heavy equipment, according to the statement.

These specially designed vehicles are capable of withstanding collisions from speeding vehicles, it said.

To counter reduced visibility during winter fog, additional safety measures have been adopted, including fog lights on barricades, reflective tapes on workers' helmets and high-visibility jackets, the statement added.

Wherever diversions are required, detailed planning is carried out in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police, and a three-layer safety system comprising plastic barriers, sand or water-filled drums and concrete crash barriers is implemented, it stated.

The DMRC said that the barricades are designed to be bottom-heavy and anchored to the ground to prevent toppling during strong winds or rainy conditions, with individual units secured to each other using nuts and bolts.

Concrete crash barriers are also being used as hard barricading to protect vehicles from colliding with heavy machinery within construction zones, it stated adding that these barriers are made from recycled construction waste, making them environmentally friendly, and are reinforced with additional protective layers in front.

To maintain uniform quality and safety standards, the DMRC has incorporated detailed traffic management guidelines in its tender documents, making them binding on contractors. The norms have been framed based on earlier project experience and Indian Road Congress guidelines, it stated.

Despite the challenges of carrying out mass transit construction in congested urban areas, the officials said vehicular and pedestrian movement around Delhi Metro sites have largely remained incident-free so far, it added. PTI SHB NB NB