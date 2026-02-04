DMRC plans AI-powered management system to reason, execute project workflows

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) From predicting delays to tracking construction progress in real time, Artificial Intelligence could soon become a key driver in Delhi Metro's large infrastructure project management.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) invited innovative startups to participate in the development of an Agentic AI-based Project Management System, saying the initiative is aimed at moving beyond conventional software that only flags problems to a system that can actively reason, plan and execute project workflows.

The DMRC said that the selection process will be innovation-led and competition-based rather than a traditional procurement tender, with shortlisted startups entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the metro operator to jointly develop the platform under a shared-cost model.

The corporation said the proposed AI system is expected to support project planning and scheduling by using historical data to create realistic timelines and anticipate potential delays, while also dynamically adjusting schedules in response to real-world factors such as labour shortages, equipment breakdowns and adverse weather conditions.

According to the DMRC, the platform will continuously monitor the utilisation of equipment, labour and materials. It will carry out automated compliance checks by reviewing project documents and flagging missing inspections or regulatory gaps.

It further said that on-site monitoring will be strengthened through the use of AI-powered drones and cameras that compare real-time construction progress with approved project plans, helping engineers identify deviations early and take corrective action.

The Metro body said the system architecture is expected to integrate multiple AI agents across project management and building information modelling tools to generate unified dashboards, daily progress reports, predictive insights and compliance updates through cohesive digital workflows.

The indicative scope of work includes AI agents for scheduling, reporting and communication, integration with planning and management software, web and mobile applications, inspection and RFI workflows, multi-level approvals, document management, cybersecurity compliance and the use of computer vision for progress analysis, it said.

The DMRC said eligible participants will present their proposals before an expert committee, after which up to three startups may be shortlisted to develop and host the platform on DMRC servers over a six-month period, with one final solution possibly being adopted following evaluation.

The final selected participant will receive an award of Rs 20 lakh upon successful development and acceptance of the system, along with joint intellectual property rights and the opportunity to commercialise the solution beyond DMRC projects through a revenue-sharing arrangement, it said.

"The DMRC will provide domain expertise, historical project data, testing environments and infrastructure support, while the selected participant will bear development costs and share source code and documentation under joint ownership," the corporation explained.

The DMRC said interested startups can submit their proposals through the government e-procurement portal by March 2, and a discussion meeting has been scheduled for February 13 to address queries related to the initiative. PTI SHB SHB APL APL