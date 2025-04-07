DMRC reiterates policy of no eating, drinking inside trains

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A day after a video purporting to show a man peeling and eating an egg and drinking a beverage from a glass inside a train became widely circulated on social media, the DMRC on Monday urged commuters to avoid inappropriate behaviour while taking the metro.

The video appears to have been deliberately recorded by the individual involved, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) principal executive director Anuj Dayal told PTI.

"The DMRC expects all commuters to behave responsibly and follow basic social etiquette while using the metro," Dayal said.

He added that eating and drinking inside trains was prohibited and appealed to commuters to exercise restraint.

"We appeal to all passengers to help maintain decorum in the metro, which is a mass public transport system," he said.

He also requested commuters to promptly report any violations to the nearest available Delhi Metro or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for prompt necessary action.