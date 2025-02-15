DMRC responds after viral video shows people jumping over exit gates at Jama Masjid metro station

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday reacted to a viral video showing people jumping over automated fare collection gates at the Jama Masjid metro station, saying there was a temporary surge in the number of passengers for a brief period of time.

Group of People jumping over security gate at Jama masjid Station Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/V8UtKYLDc8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 15, 2025

The incident took place on the Violet Line of DMRC on February 13. In the video, a large number of people could be seen jumping over the automated fare collection (AFC) gates with many filming the act on their cellphones.

"There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time on Thursday evening when some of them bypassed the AFC gates by jumping over them to exit.

"Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel the passengers and the situation was never out of control," Anuj Dayal, DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications), said.

In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025.



There was a temporary… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 15, 2025

It was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to a sudden surge near the AFC gates, he added.