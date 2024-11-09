DMRC running early morning trains from New Delhi, Anand Vihar for people returning after Chhath

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Metro is running additional early morning trains from Saturday to Monday to connect people returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath puja via the New Delhi and the Anand Vihar railway stations.

Metro services are commencing at 5:15 am from the New Delhi metro station on the Yellow Line and 5:30 am from the Anand Vihar ISBT metro station instead of the usual services at 5:45 am and 6:04 am, respectively, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

It further said in a post on X, "To serve passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath puja, Delhi Metro is operating additional trains in early morning hours from November 9 to 11, specially to provide connectivity to passengers arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations." Interchange facilities are available at all major interchange stations across the Delhi Metro network to ensure a smooth and convenient journey, it added. PTI NIT SZM