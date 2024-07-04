DMRC, RVNL sign MoU work as service provider for projects in India, abroad

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited signed an MoU on Thursday to jointly work as a service provider for design, construction and consultancy projects in India and abroad, a statement said.

The MoU was signed by DMRC's Director for Business Development PK Garg and RVNL's Director for Operations Rajesh Prasad. This partnership aims to synergise the joint efforts of the DMRC and the RVNL in the upcoming projects in India and aborad as project service provider for "metro/railways/high speed rail/highways/mega-bridges/tunnels/institutional buildings/workshops or deports/S&T works/railway electrification", the statement said.

The MoU covers a wide range of infrastructure projects. The two organisations will work together to develop new projects by sharing their expertise and capabilities as they have a strong track record of delivering complex infrastructure projects, it said.

This collaboration will help to develop new projects in India and abroad, the statement said. PTI NIT NIT ANB ANB