DMRC Saarthi app made official ticketing platform for Surajkund Craft Fair

Faridabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Ticket booking has been simplified for visitors to the 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Fair, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Saarthi app being made the official online ticketing platform.

Tourists can now book tickets online by scanning the QR code issued for the Surajkund Fair, eliminating the need to stand in queues at ticket counters, officials said.

A senior official said the Saarthi app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users, offering a secure and convenient booking experience.

Haryana Tourism Director Parth Gupta on Wednesday inspected the fair and interacted with shopkeepers to review facilities and arrangements.

He directed officials to regularly monitor cleanliness, traffic management, parking, drinking water supply and toilet facilities, and also stressed strengthening security arrangements.

“Surajkund Mela is not just a cultural event but a powerful platform to showcase India’s art, culture and heritage globally. The convenience of tourists and the interests of artists are our top priority,” Gupta said.

The fair continues to draw visitors with performances by Indian and foreign artists, while traditional Been-Nagada troupes from Haryana welcomed tourists.

A cultural evening held at the main Chaupal on Tuesday featured playback singer Tarannum Malik Jain, whose performance received an enthusiastic response from the audience. PTI COR OZ OZ