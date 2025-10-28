DMRC set to foray into port sector by developing automated cargo evacuation system in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday signed an agreement to develop a real-time automated cargo evacuation system (e-FTS) at Kandla in Gujarat, marking its foray into the port sector.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the DMRC and the Deendayal Port Authority, Umeandus Technology Private Limited, and Bharat Earth Movers Limited.

The DMRC said it proposes to handle operations of the pilot project for 25 years, during the Operations and Maintenance phase. The detailed scope of work for each participating agency will be finalised in a 'Definitive Agreement'.

According to the DMRC, the e-FTS is an automated freight transport and logistics system designed primarily for ports. It will use advanced technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs and enhance sustainability in cargo-handling.

It added that the system could be replicated at other sites based on location-specific requirements and client needs.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DMRC was chosen for the prestigious ICI Awards 2025 by the Indian Concrete Institute in Chennai. The honour is under the category for 'Outstanding Pre-stressed Concrete Structure in the Country' for its Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor.

The award will be formally presented during the quinquennial ACECON conference, scheduled to take place in December 2025 in Hyderabad.

The corporation said the Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor is a crucial part of Delhi Metro's Phase-4 expansion and serves as an extension of the existing Pink Line. Once operational, it will form India's first circular metro corridor, significantly improving connectivity and easing urban travel across the national capital. PTI SHB SHB RUK RUK