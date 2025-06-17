DMRC signs MoU with Monash University to collaborate on metro rail research

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Melbourne's Monash University to collaborate on research and development in metro rail technology.

The authorised representatives of both organisations signed this MoU in the presence of senior officials at the Metro Bhawan here, the DMRC said in a statement.

The Australian university was represented through the Institute of Railway Technology (IRT), which is known for its work in railway engineering and innovation.

As part of the agreement, the two institutions will jointly take up studies in areas such as advanced automation of rolling stock and track maintenance, the statement said.

The DMRC Academy will act as the knowledge and training partner for collaborative activities, including exchange programmes with Monash University, it added.

Specific research studies will be identified and undertaken by IRT, Monash University, under separate agreements on a case-by-case basis.

The two sides, according to the statement, will also explore other areas of technical and research cooperation aimed at enhancing the skills of metro engineers.

The DMRC said the collaboration marks an important step in strengthening its technical capabilities by associating with a leading global institute in railway technology.

The partnership is expected to improve safety, reliability and the overall travel experience of metro passengers, it added.

The DMRC said this initiative is part of its broader effort to adopt global best practices and foster innovation in metro operations and maintenance.

Monash University is one of Australia's top institutions, with the IRT recognised globally for its expertise in railway systems and engineering, it added.