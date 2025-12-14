DMRC station wins national energy conservation award

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The East Vinod Nagar Metro Station on Delhi Metro's Pink Line has been awarded the "Best Performing Unit" in the metro stations category at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a function held at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, according to a statement.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar received the award on behalf of the organisation, it said.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power selected the station after evaluating applications from metro rail systems across the country, it said.

The station was recognised for achieving a sustained reduction in electricity consumption and improvement in energy performance over the past three financial years, the statement said.

According to DMRC, East Vinod Nagar Metro Station reduced energy use through regular monitoring and the implementation of targeted conservation measures, including the replacement of conventional tube lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The station also has a 150 kWp rooftop solar power plant, which meets nearly half of its total energy requirement, the corporation said.

The station has received a 'Platinum' rating under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certification, reflecting its compliance with green building norms and sustainability standards, it added.

DMRC said the award underlines its efforts to promote energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy in public transport infrastructure, contributing to environmentally sustainable urban mobility.