DMRC to extend platforms at 32 stations to ease rush-hour congestion

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to extend platforms at 32 stations to ease rush-hour congestion and improve commuter convenience, an official said.

These metro stations include Noida Sector-15, 16 and 18, Golf Course, and Noida City Centre on Line-3 (Blue Line), as well as Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar and Preet Vihar on Line-4 (Blue Line Extension), the DMRC official said.

The DMRC has floated a tender for the project with an estimated outlay of around Rs 5.71 crore. The work is to be completed within one year from the date of commencement.

The tender, issued on October 24, will remain open till November 17. Technical bids are scheduled to be opened on November 18. A pre-bid meeting will be conducted online on October 31, the official said.

He said platform extension will enable stations to handle longer trains and larger passenger volumes. The move is part of DMRC's continuing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and enhance commuter experience on the busy Dwarka-Noida and Dwarka-Vaishali corridors.

"This step will make boarding and deboarding easier, reduce congestion, and make travel more comfortable for passengers, especially during peak hours," the official said, adding that the improvement work will begin as soon as the tender process is completed.

According to the official, the platform expansion will provide direct and significant benefits to millions of Delhi Metro passengers. With ridership steadily increasing, the expansions are being carrying out keeping future requirements in mind.

Reduced crowding will also lessen jostling on platforms, making travel safer for passengers and reducing the risk of accidents, he added.