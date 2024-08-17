DMRC to install screen doors on all stations of Phase-4 corridors

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said all the corridors of Phase-4 will have the provision of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) which help passengers to queue up properly near the designated entrance.

According to officials, the elevated stations will have ‘half-height’ PSDs and the underground stations will have ‘full-height’ platform screen doors.

The PSDs to be installed in elevated stations of Phase-4 will be similar in size to those installed on the Pink and Magenta lines of Phase-3. However, for 27 underground stations, there will be the provision of full-height PSDs of 2.15 metres, a senior DMRC official said, adding that the total length of underground corridor will be about 40 kilometres.

In DMRC's presently operational phases, the Airport Express Line has full height PSDs while the Pink, Magenta and six stations of Yellow Line have half-height PSDs, they said.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said, "The PSDs are installed primarily as a crowd management feature in the stations, as these gates help passengers to queue up properly near the designated door areas. These gates also ensure safer travel for the passenger." Earlier, the officials said that the Phase 4 expansion project is progressing rapidly with a target of opening all three priority corridors comprising 65 kilometres of new lines by 2026.

Though work on the fourth phase expansion project started in December 2019, progress was significantly impacted from 2020 to 2022 due to the Covid pandemic and delays in getting permissions to cut trees, they said. PTI NIT NB NB