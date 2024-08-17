DMRC to keep additional standby trains for Raksha Bandhan rush on Aug 19

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will keep additional standby trains ready to cater the rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan festival on Monday, a statement said.

The DMRC will also deploy additional personnel at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters, it said.

In order to facilitate passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, the DMRC will be ready with additional standby trains on its corridors for induction into services to cater the rush, if required, it said.

The passengers are requested to use mobile applications -- DMRC Momentum 2.O, WhatsApp, Paytm, One Delhi, Amazon to buy QR tickets online -- to avoid rush at ticket counters or to buy national common mobility card/smart card from customer care centres, the statement said.

Guards/customer facilitation agents (CFA) will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters on the day, it added. PTI NIT NB