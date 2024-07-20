DMRC to launch QR-based stored value ticketing system for commuters

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi Metro commuters will soon be able to take journeys using Quick Response codes on their smartphones with stored value, similar to a smart card, officials said on Saturday.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar told PTI, "We are planning to introduce QR for stored value. It will be like a card which will not be restricted for a single journey. It will also reduce the number of paper prints." The facility will be available on all platforms that currently offer DMRC QR tickets, Kumar added.

According to DMRC, the new system will enable passengers to top up their QR wallet on the mobile app as needed, eliminating the need to purchase a new physical or virtual QR ticket for each journey.

The feature will obviate the need for carrying a physical pass or ticket, the official said.

Customers can select the Delhi Metro QR ticket option on Amazon Pay, choose their destination stations, make the payment, and receive a mobile QR ticket instantly.

Earlier this month, the metro service had introduced mobile-based QR tickets on Amazon Pay. PTI NIT VN OZ VN