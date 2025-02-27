DMRC to organise art activities, competition ahead of International Women's Day

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will organise different activities for female commuters in the run up to International Women's Day on March 8.

An on-the-spot pebble art activity and a Sudoku competition will be organised at three metro stations from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on Friday at Rajiv Chowk, on Monday at Vishwavidyalaya, on Tuesday at Dilli Haat-INA, the DMRC said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, an online quiz will be held daily from February 28 to March 4 on DMRC’s official social media handle on X, it said, adding that the first female commuter to provide the correct answer to each question will receive an award.

Some of the selected pebble art works created by women commuters and DMRC’s female employees will be displayed at various metro locations, it added.

The results of the Sudoku competition and the online quiz will be announced on March 5 through DMRC's official website and X. Winners will receive a certificate of appreciation and a prize, the statement said.