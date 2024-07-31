DMRC to prepare DPR for Indore-Ujjain and Indore-Pithampur metro rail corridors

Bhopal, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of two metro rail corridors from Indore to Ujjain and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The work of giving technical advice for the facility of metro rail for two corridors Indore-Ujjain and Indore-Pithampur with a total estimated distance of 84 kms will be done by the DMRC, an official said.

As the first phase of Ujjain, Indore, Pithampur line, the work of preparing DPR for connecting Shri Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain-Nanakheda Bus Stand to Lavkush Chauraha Indore will be carried by the DMRC, an official release said.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has issued a letter in this regard, it stated.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the metro rail track between Indore and Ujjain cities of Madhya Pradesh ahead of Simhastha.

Simhastha, a mega Hindu congregation organised once in 12 years in Ujjain, will be held in 2028.

According to officials, the trial run of the first phase of the metro rail in Bhopal was completed in October last year and implementation of the second and the third phases will start soon. Besides, the work on laying about 31 km-long metro line in Indore is underway. PTI ADU NP