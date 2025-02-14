DMRC to prioritise students for frisking, ticketing during CBSE board exams

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Metro will prioritise students in frisking and ticketing to ensure a smooth journey for the students communicating across the city for the upcoming CBSE board examinations, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, with the board examinations for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 15 to April 4, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a series of measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams.

As approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff will be commuting across the city, DMRC, in partnership with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days.

"Students carrying their CBSE admit cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations and while purchasing tickets at ticket office machines (TOM) and customer care (CC) centres," the statement read.

DMRC staff visited schools, interacted with principals and informed them about the nearest metro stations and the support available for students, it said.

"The DMRC has requested schools to display posters providing details of the nearest metro station along with a QR code for easy ticket booking to assist students in planning their travel," it read.

"Special centralised announcements will be made at metro stations. A detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centres has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for easy reference," the statement added. PTI NIT HIG