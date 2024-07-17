DMRC to soon launch over 1,100 e-autos to boost last-mile connectivity

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be adding more than 1,100 e-autos to its existing fleet of electric three-wheelers to further boost last-mile connectivity, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the 2,299 e-auto permits -- 1,636 general and 663 women -- allotted to the DMRC by the Transport Department, 1,183 e-autos -- 857 general and 326 women -- have been registered.

These e-autos are operating from around 40 DMRC stations that are equipped with charging points and dedicated parking spaces, officials said.

"Another 1,116 -- 779 general and 337 women -- e-autos are expected to be registered by the end of August," the DMRC official said.

The DMRC has allotted these e-auto permits to its authorised operators at metro stations located in Chhatarpur, Dwarka, Rohini and northwest Delhi.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar told PTI that ensuring last-mile connectivity for commuters is a key issue for the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi government recently launched a bus service to enhance last-mile connectivity which is a welcome step, he said.

Talking about the e-auto service, Kumar said, buses are big in size and may not be suitable for all metro stations while e-autos are easily manoeuvrable.

"We are partnering with companies who will provide the e-autos and operate them as per our requirements. These will run on our circuit to ensure last-mile connectivity," he added. PTI NIT RHL