DMRC wins first prize in best exhibitor category at Urban Mobility India Expo

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation MRC has won the first prize in the best exhibitor category at the Urban Mobility India Expo at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the DMRC has made a significant impact at the Urban Mobility India Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat this year captivating visitors with its cutting-edge advancements in urban transportation. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) hosts the expo every year.

The exhibition, which concluded on Sunday after commencement last Friday, featured exhibition stalls from metro rail companies across the nation and drew participation from national and international delegates, it said.

Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, also visited the exhibition on Sunday and was briefed by DMRC MD Vikas Kumar about the various operational and technological highlights of the Delhi Metro system.

The Minister got first-hand experience driving a metro train on the simulator at the DMRC exhibition and appreciated the presence of DMRC everywhere while he was briefed about the vast metro network in Delhi-NCR, the statement said.

In the valedictory function on Sunday, DMRC was also awarded the first prize in the Best Exhibitor category by the Minister, it said.

A standout feature attracting considerable attention to DMRC's stall was the driving simulator that provides attendees with an immersive experience behind the controls of a metro train. Visitors engaged keenly with dynamic network maps designed to test their knowledge of various metro routes, it stated.

In addition to these interactive elements, a detailed 3D model showcasing DMRC's driverless metro technology captured imaginations as participants explored what represents the future path for urban travel solutions, it said.

DMRC is presently operating India’s largest metro network at 393 Km and carrying a record of over 60 lakh passenger journeys every day. PTI NIT HIG