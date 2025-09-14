DMRC wins 'Kirti Award' for implementing official language policy

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was on Sunday awarded the prestigious 'Kirti Award' (First Prize) for its exemplary work in implementing the official language policy.

The award, considered the highest recognition in the field of Rajbhasha, was presented to Delhi Metro MD Vikas Kumar by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at the 'Hindi Diwas' celebrations and the All India Rajbhasha Conference in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a statement said.

The award recognises Delhi Metro's sustained efforts in promoting the use of Hindi in administrative and operational activities, it said.

Ajit Sharma, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Metro Rajbhasha Implementation Committee and Director (Finance), and other senior officials were also present at the event. PTI SHB DIV DIV