DNA of Congress, BRS same, says PM Modi in rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Terming the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana and the Congress as "anti-Backward Class (BC)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there are three things common in the DNA of the grand old party and the BRS- dynastic rule, corruption and appeasement.

Speaking at "BC Atma Gourava Sabha" (backward classes self-respect meeting) at the LB Stadium here, Modi appealed to people saying that there is a need to throw out the "anti-BC government" in Telangana, in the November 30 Assembly polls.

The Congress and the BRS with a dynastic nature will never make a Backward Classes leader the chief minister of Telangana, Modi alleged.

He said Congress is a "C" team of the BRS and both have the same DNA.

The BRS Party is following the model of dynasty rule and corruption developed by the Congress over the past seven decades, he said.

Recalling that this was the stadium where he addressed a public meeting when he began the campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said, "I can firmly say today that Telangana's first BC (backward classes) chief minister will be from here." "The BRS and Congress are not different, but two sides of the same coin...," he added. Modi said the corruption of BRS is also linked with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Asserting that action would be taken against corruption, Modi said those who looted the people will have to "pay back and that is Modi's guarantee." PTI SJR VVK GDK SS