DNA test establishes paternity of minor rape victim's son; cops arrest her brother

Balaghat (MP), Apr 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a 20-year-old man four years after he allegedly raped his speech-impaired and physically-challenged minor sister who gave birth to a child by establishing the paternity through a DNA test, officials said on Monday.

Investigations revealed that the accused, then 16-year-old, was addicted to watching porn videos and targeted his sister, who aged 14 in 2021.

The accused was produced before a competent court on Saturday which sent him to a correctional home as he was a minor when he allegedly committed the crime, police inspector Prakash Vaskale told PTI.

The parents of the girl discovered her pregnancy in April 2021 after taking her to the district hospital for treatment as she had stopped eating and drinking.

Police registered a case of rape against an unidentified person and launched an investigation, the police officer said, adding that the girl's speech impairment posed a significant challenge.

He said police questioned 50 individuals but couldn't crack the case. Meanwhile, the victim delivered a boy.

"Police decided to conduct DNA tests on her family members and acquaintances based on suspicion. The DNA of the victim's child matched with her brother," he said.

Investigations suggest that the minor boy was addicted to watching porn videos on his mobile phone, and targeted his sister, Vaskale said.

According to police sources, the accused had sexually assaulted his disabled sister twice. After the accused was confronted with a DNA report last week, he admitted to the crime. He was arrested and produced before the juvenile court.

The girl was 14 years old and the boy was 16 when he allegedly raped her. As the accused was a minor when he committed the crime, he was sent to a reform home, police said.

Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for police officers Amit Agrawal and Kiran Barkade for cracking a tricky case. PTI COR LAL NSK