DNA test helps identify body of pilgrim a year after he went missing in Badrinath

Gopeshwar, Nov 28 (PTI) With the help of DNA testing, police here has successfully identified the body of a pilgrim from Maharashtra who went missing from Badrinath in Uttarakhand a year ago, officials said on Friday.

Dr. Anand Kumar Vishwanath Indi, a resident of Solapur, who had visited Badrinath in September last year, disappeared under mysterious circumstances, following which his brother, Dr. Devendra Vishwanath Indi, reported the matter to the police, they said.

The police registered a missing person report and began searching for Dr. Anand, but found no immediate success.

However, a few days later, on October 19, the body of an unidentified man was found in a decomposed state on the river bank at Keshav Prayag, the confluence of the Saraswati and Alaknanda rivers, near Mana village, they said.

The body was recovered with the help of police and the State Disaster Response Force, the officials said.

Due to decomposition of the body, it became extremely difficult to identify the person. So, a sample was taken from the body for DNA testing.

According to the officials, the DNA of this body matched with that of Dr. Devendra Vishwanath Indi, which resulted in identification of the victim after over a year, they said. PTI DPT NB NB