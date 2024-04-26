DNA test plea of woman claiming to be BJP MP Ravi Kishan's daughter rejected

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) A civil court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the interim plea of a 25-year-old woman seeking a DNA test on BJP's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan to prove her claim that the actor-politician is her biological father.

Shinova had filed a suit before a civil court here urging it to declare that she is the biological daughter of Kishan born out of his relationship with Aparna Soni.

The suit, filed through advocate Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, as an interim measure had also sought DNA test to prove the woman's claim that Kishan is her father.

However, the court on Friday refused to grant any interim relief. It then issued summons to the respondents, seeking their response on the main suit of the woman.

The matter will be next heard on July 23.

The woman, in her suit, said Soni came across various people belonging to the film fraternity, including Ravi Kishan, in her capacity as a journalist.

As per the plea, Soni and Kishan entered into a relationship and got married in 1991, though they could not reside together for long due to some personal problems.

Shinova, in the plea, said she was born on October 19, 1998, by which time it had come to light that Kishan was already married.

Considering these facts, it seems Kishan and Soni decided among themselves that their child would call the actor 'uncle', the plea said, adding that the duo took necessary care of her.

However, recently when Shinova and Soni visited the BJP leader to offer best wishes for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he misbehaved and refused to meet them, the plea alleged.

Following this, they held a press conference to tell the public about the rights of Shinova in her capacity as the biological daughter of Kishan, the plea said.

Nothing incriminating was mentioned in the press conference, despite which Kishan's wife Shukla filed an FIR against them, Shinova said in the plea. PTI AVI BNM