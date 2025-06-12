DNA tests to be carried out to identify plane crash victims, says official; mum on death toll

Ahmedabad: DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain the identities of those who perished in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad city on Thursday afternoon, a senior Gujarat health department official said even as he refused to cite death toll figures.

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm. from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here. Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

"To identify those who lost their lives in the plane crash, arrangements have been made by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect DNA samples. Close relatives, such as parents or children, of the deceased will be able to give DNA samples at Kasoti Bhavan of BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," state health department principal secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said here.

He refused to divulge details of the death toll in the crash.

Dwivedi said several persons were injured as the plane crashed into the residential quarters of doctors serving in the civil hospital and studying in BJ Medical College.

"Fifty persons, who were injured in the incident, are currently being treated at the Civil Hospital. All the patients are stable," said Dwivedi.