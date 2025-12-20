DND-Meethapur section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be operational by June: Bidhuri

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday said the 9-km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Delhi-Noida-Delhi to Meethapur will be operational by next June.

He said that once the stretch becomes operational, it will ease the commute for people in Delhi and NCR, and reduce traffic congestion, thereby stemming pollution.

Bidhuri said that he had raised a question during the recently concluded Winter session of Parliament. In response, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said the construction work of Project Package-One, a nine-km stretch from DND Junction to Jaitpur, is now in its final stages, Bidhuri remarked.

Almost 94.23 per cent of the work on this phase has been completed so far, he said.

This work was supposed to be completed this year, but the project was impeded due to delays in the construction of the bridge over the Agra Canal, according to a statement from Bidhuri's office.

It is now expected to be completed by June next year, it said, quoting Bidhuri.

The BJP MP also said that with this, the construction work on the Delhi portion of the expressway, being built at a cost of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, will be completed, and the stretch will become fully operational.

The 24-km stretch from Meethapur to Sector-65 in Faridabad and the 26-km section from Sector-65 to Sohna have already been made operational, Bidhuri said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section of the expressway in February 2023.