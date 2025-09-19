Do not agree with handcuffing of students: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said his government does not approve of handcuffing of students and has decided to transfer the Wadakkanchery police station SHO for escorting three KSU activists to court in restraints.

The CM was responding to a submission in the State Assembly by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan against the Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists being taken to court with their heads covered with black clothes and in handcuffs.

"Even terrorists are not treated in this manner now," he said.

Satheesan said that the three students were arrested in connection with a clash with activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

He said that the police action was criticised by the subordinate court and a show cause notice was issued to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Wadakkanchery police station.

"He is the same SHO who was involved in the custodial beating of a Youth Congress leader at Kunnamkulam police station," he added and demanded stringent action against the officer.

Vijayan said that there was a clash between two student groups of Killimangalam and Mala colleges in connection with the Kozhikode University D-Zone festival.

Following that, seven persons including a KSU activist -- Ganesh -- allegedly beat up two students, inflicting injuries to their heads and bodies, and robbed their money and mobile phones.

Based on the complaint by the two students, a case was registered at Wadakkanchery police station.

Ganesh and two others, allegedly involved in the assault, had absconded and were arrested from Koyilandy on September 11 and currently, remanded in judicial custody.

As one of the injured students said that he does not know the accused, but would recognise them, their identification was necessary and therefore, the three were brought to court in masks so that they are not identified in the public domain, the CM said in his response which was read out in the house by Cooperation and Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

He further said, "the government does not agree with the action of handcuffing students".

"It has been decided to conduct an investigation into the complaint received in that regard and to transfer the SHO during pendency of the investigation," he added.

The Congress had hit out at the police after three KSU leaders, arrested following a clash with the Student Federation of India (SFI), were produced before a magistrate court at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district with their faces masked and hands cuffed.

The three were -- Thrissur district KSU vice president Ganesh Attur, district committee member Al Ameen, and Killimangalam Arts College unit president Aslam KK.