Do not bring visitors without passes inside legislature complex, Council chairman tells members

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Tuesday told legislators not to let visitors who do not hold entry passes to enter the Vidhan Bhavan premises during the ongoing winter session.

Shinde specifically cautioned BJP MLCs Parinay Fuke and Yogesh Tilekar in this regard.

After some legislators complained last year about crowding on the legislature premises, restrictions were imposed this time on the issuance of daily entry passes for visitors.

But on the first day of the session, 15 legislators including Fuke and Tilekar from the Legislative Council, as well as some ministers brought people, who did not possess entry passes, with them.

The chief security officer had submitted a report on this to him, said Chairman Shinde.