Do not disturb Modi's meditation, MP CM tells opposition

Bhopal, May 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the opposition should not disturb Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari.

Speaking to reporters here, he accused Congress of always questioning Hindu traditions.

"If the opposition does not know how to meditate, it should not try and disturb someone else's meditation," he said.

Congress has accused Modi of trying to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial and asked the Election Commission to ensure it was not aired by the media as it could violate the model code of conduct.

"Modi's tsunami would wipe out the Congress in the ongoing elections, and then the vanished Congress, as usual, would blame Electronic Voting Machines and district magistrates for its crushing defeat," Yadav further said.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would cross the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha.

"Whatever Modi ji said in the past has turned out to be true. In 2014, Modi ji predicted a clear majority and we got it. In 2019, Modi ji said 300-plus, and the BJP achieved it," said Yadav with MP BJP chief V D Sharma by his side.

To a question about Rahul Gandhi challenging PM Modi to a debate, Yadav said a debate can be had only with one's equal.

The morale of Congress workers and leaders was at its lowest due to their leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister claimed, adding that the BJP has a third generation of leadership, but the grand old party is stuck on a family. PTI LAL MAS KRK