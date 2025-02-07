Do not expect any justice from women's commission, says Karuna Sharma

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Karuna Sharma-Munde, the estranged first wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has said she did not expect any justice from the state women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar who belongs to the ruling Nationalist Congress Party.

Sharma was talking to reporters on Thursday after a judicial magistrate in Mumbai ordered Munde, an NCP leader, to pay her and her daughter interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month as her complaint under the Domestic Violence Act against him is pending before the court.

"I went to the women's commission every time pressure was put on me. But Chakankar belongs to which party? She can't give justice to women of her own party (NCP), what justice she will give me? I have filed a complaint against her with the National Women's Commission. But these people are in government everywhere," Sharma said.

Responding to her statements, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women said on X that it cannot get involved in matters that are sub-judice (pending before the court).

When Karuna Sharma had filed an application in September 2022, the matter was taken to its logical end by giving instructions to the Sangamner police station. Later, Santacruz, Beed and Yerwada police stations were given necessary instructions to act in another application filed by her, it said.

There was no pending application filed by her before the commission at present, it clarified.